Canada election: Aurora—Oak Ridges—Richmond Hill

Voters in the Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill riding elected Leona Alleslev who currently sits as an Independent MP, but was a Liberal Party MP at the time of the 2015 election.

Alleslev, on September 17, 2018, crossed the floor to join the Conservative Party citing alleged disagreements and concerns with the Liberal government over policy positions that were met with what she said was “silence.”

Candidates

Liberal: Leah Taylor Roy

Conservative: Leona Alleslev

NDP: Aaron Brown

Green: Timothy Flemming

PPC: TBD

Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill riding is part of York Region. It encompasses part of the Town of Aurora and part of the Town of Richmond Hill. It is located east of Bathurst Street, west of the 404, south of Wellington and north of Richmond Hill at Elgin Mills Road.

The riding has a population of 115,227 people and is 94.63 square kilometres wide according to the most recent census.

Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill is a fairly new riding and was created by the 2012 federal electoral boundaries redistribution. In 2011, Conservatives took power and in 2015, the Liberals took power.