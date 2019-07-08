Barrie police search for suspect following reported robbery of cellphones, tablet
Police are searching for a male suspect after he allegedly stole a number of cellphones and a tablet from a business on Dunlop Street East in Barrie early Friday evening.
Just before 5:50 p.m., a man entered the store under the guise of potentially purchasing a mobile phone, police say.
As the store clerk came to assist the man, police say, the suspect punched and kicked the clerk, making his way around the counter.
The suspect then stole a number of cellphones and a tablet before calmly walking out of the store, police add.
He was last seen eastbound on Dunlop Street, carrying a white plastic bag with the stolen items, officers say.
Shortly after 6 p.m., officers found the clothing worn by the suspect in a parking lot at Collier Street and Owen Street, police say.
The suspect is described to be between 5′ 10″ and 5′ 11″, 25 years old, wearing a green hoodie and black baggy pants, police add.
Anyone with information can contact the Barrie Police Investigative Services at 705-725-7025, ext. 2549, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
