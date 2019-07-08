Police searching for suspect following reported Barrie break-in

Police are searching for a male suspect after a reported break-in at a home on Ottaway Avenue in Barrie on Sunday morning.

According to police, the suspect broke into the homeowners’ residence while they were away and stole money, jewelry and electronics.

The stolen currency was in British pounds, police say, and the suspect attempted to exchange it at around 11 a.m. on Sunday at a money exchange service at Georgian Mall.

A man’s image was captured at the money exchange service by video surveillance, officers say. They say they are looking for a man described to be 25 years old, with acne scars on his face, brown hair and a beard.

Anyone with information can contact Const. Henderson of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2621, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.