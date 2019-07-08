OPP investigating following reported break-in at Orillia business

Police are investigating following a reported break-in at a business on Laclie Street in Orillia during the early hours of Wednesday, OPP say.

According to police, the business owner arrived at work in the morning to find the lock on the front door broken and the office ransacked.

Police say cash was reportedly stolen, and video surveillance of the alleged incident showed a lone man wearing a black baseball hat, a grey hoodie, red gloves, blue jeans and dark shoes.

Anyone with information can contact the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

