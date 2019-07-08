OPP investigating reported trailer theft in Severn Township, Ont.

Police are investigating a reported trailer theft from a business on Brodie Drive in Severn Township, Ont., that allegedly occurred on June 22.

According to officers, the owner of the enclosed trailer realized it had been stolen from the back of the property on July 2.

Surveillance footage showed an older, burgundy Ford pickup truck entering the property on June 22 at 5:31 a.m. and leaving with a 14-foot black enclosed trailer at 5:33 a.m., police say.

Anyone with information regarding the alleged theft can contact the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

