Ajax woman charged with impaired driving following hit-and-run in Ramara, Ont.

A 41-year-old woman from Ajax has been charged with impaired driving after a reported hit-and-run in Ramara Township, Ont., on Tuesday afternoon, OPP say.

On July 2, at about 2:40 p.m., officers responded to a collision on Highway 12 involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle.

READ MORE: OPP investigate fatal collision in Mowat Township

The pickup truck reportedly fled the scene, but police say officers were able to locate it and arrest the driver.

Vanessa Mitchell, 41, of Ajax, was charged with operation of a vehicle while impaired causing bodily harm, operation of a vehicle while impaired, failure to remain, driving a vehicle with an unsealed liquor bottle and having control of a vehicle with cannabis readily available, police say.

READ MORE: Single-rider motorcycles could soon use HOV lanes in Ontario, government says

According to OPP, Mitchell was released on a promise to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on July 30.

The investigation is ongoing.

Witnesses or anyone with information regarding the incident can contact the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

WATCH: The wife of a Toronto man critically injured by a flying tire on Highway 400 shares their story