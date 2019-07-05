OPP investigate fatal collision in Mowat Township

OPP are investigating a collision that left one person dead after two vehicles collided on Highway 69 in Mowat Township, Ont., on Thursday afternoon.

The vehicles involved were a pickup truck and fuel tanker truck, police say.

A 37-year-old from Sudbury, Ont., who was driving the pickup truck southbound, was pronounced dead at the scene, OPP say.

A 59-year-old from Rayside-Balfour, Ont., who was driving the fuel tanker truck northbound, was transported to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Highway 69 was closed in both directions for about 10 hours while OPP analyzed the scene.