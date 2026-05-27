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Crime

Calgary police execute 42 warrants, arrest 9 people in 2-day operation

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted May 27, 2026 5:22 pm
1 min read
A two day operation by Calgary Police and Alberta Sheriffs has resulted in the arrest of 9 people after officers executed dozens of warrants. View image in full screen
A two day operation by Calgary Police and Alberta Sheriffs has resulted in the arrest of nine people after officers executed dozens of warrants. Source: X/CalgaryPolice
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Calgary police and the Alberta Sheriffs have arrested nine people on outstanding warrants following a large two-day police operation.

It took place on May 20 and 21 in CPS District 3, which stretches east-west from Deerfoot Trail to Shaganappi Trail and north-south from Memorial Drive to Beddington Boulevard.

CPS said four teams of officers executed 42 warrants and checked 75 addresses targeting wanted individuals.

Thirty of the warrants were related to criminal offences such as:

  • break and enter
  • fraud under $5,000
  • mischief to property under $5,000
  • possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking
  • failure to comply with probation order
  • failure to comply with release order
  • failure to attend court
  • failure to attend for fingerprinting
  • possession of unpackaged tobacco
CPS District 3 stretches from Shaganappi Trail to Deerfoot Trail and Memorial Drive to Beddington Boulevard. View image in full screen
CPS District 3 stretches from Shaganappi Trail to Deerfoot Trail and Memorial Drive to Beddington Boulevard. Source: facebook/CPSDistrict3

A dozen other warrants were executed related to bylaw or traffic offences including:

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  • trespassing
  • driving without insurance
  • fishing without a licence
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Police also collected approximately $3,000 in outstanding fines.

Click to play video: 'Calgary’s mayor looks to reopen a downtown police station'
Calgary’s mayor looks to reopen a downtown police station

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