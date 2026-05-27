Calgary police execute 42 warrants, arrest 9 people in 2-day operation

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Calgary police and the Alberta Sheriffs have arrested nine people on outstanding warrants following a large two-day police operation.

It took place on May 20 and 21 in CPS District 3, which stretches east-west from Deerfoot Trail to Shaganappi Trail and north-south from Memorial Drive to Beddington Boulevard.

CPS said four teams of officers executed 42 warrants and checked 75 addresses targeting wanted individuals.

Thirty of the warrants were related to criminal offences such as:

break and enter

fraud under $5,000

mischief to property under $5,000

possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking

failure to comply with probation order

failure to comply with release order

failure to attend court

failure to attend for fingerprinting

possession of unpackaged tobacco

View image in full screen CPS District 3 stretches from Shaganappi Trail to Deerfoot Trail and Memorial Drive to Beddington Boulevard. Source: facebook/CPSDistrict3

A dozen other warrants were executed related to bylaw or traffic offences including:

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trespassing

driving without insurance

fishing without a licence

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Police also collected approximately $3,000 in outstanding fines.