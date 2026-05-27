Calgary police execute 42 warrants, arrest 9 people in 2-day operation

Calgary police and the Alberta Sheriffs have arrested nine people on outstanding warrants following a large two-day police operation.
It took place on May 20 and 21 in CPS District 3, which stretches east-west from Deerfoot Trail to Shaganappi Trail and north-south from Memorial Drive to Beddington Boulevard.
CPS said four teams of officers executed 42 warrants and checked 75 addresses targeting wanted individuals.
Thirty of the warrants were related to criminal offences such as:
- break and enter
- fraud under $5,000
- mischief to property under $5,000
- possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking
- failure to comply with probation order
- failure to comply with release order
- failure to attend court
- failure to attend for fingerprinting
- possession of unpackaged tobacco
A dozen other warrants were executed related to bylaw or traffic offences including:
- trespassing
- driving without insurance
- fishing without a licence
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Police also collected approximately $3,000 in outstanding fines.
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