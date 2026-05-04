Calgary police issue shelter-in-place advisory for northeast neighbourhood

Residents in the 6000 block of Trollinger Street Northeast were advised by Calgary police to shelter in place Monday morning after officers responded to a weapons call.
Police said the call to the community of Thorncliffe about a threat involving a weapon came in around 9 a.m.
Officers shut down Trollinger Street to traffic between 50 Avenue and 60 Avenue as a large number of officers, including heavily armed members of the Calgary police tactical team and the Calgary police HAWCS helicopter, descended on the area.
About two hours later, police announced that the issue had been resolved safely, a man was taken into custody and the shelter-in-place advisory had been lifted.
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There’s no word yet on any possible charges.
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