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Crime

Calgary police issue shelter-in-place advisory for northeast neighbourhood

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted May 4, 2026 2:50 pm
1 min read
Heavily armed members of the Calgary police tactical team, along with the HAWCS helicopter descended on the northeast neighbourhood of Thorncliffe Monday morning after officers received a call about a man with a weapon. View image in full screen
Heavily armed members of the Calgary police tactical team, along with the HAWCS helicopter, descended on the community of Thorncliffe Monday morning after officers received a call about a man with a weapon. Global News
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Residents in the 6000 block of Trollinger Street Northeast were advised by Calgary police to shelter in place Monday morning after officers responded to a weapons call.

Police said the call to the community of Thorncliffe about a threat involving a weapon came in around 9 a.m.

Heavily armed members of the Calgary police tactical team, along with an armoured vehicle were called out to Trollinger Street, in the northeast community of Thorncliffe around 9 a.m. on Monday. View image in full screen
Heavily armed members of the Calgary police tactical team, along with an armoured vehicle, were called out to the community of Thorncliffe around 9 a.m. on Monday. Global News

Officers shut down Trollinger Street to traffic between 50 Avenue and 60 Avenue as a large number of officers, including heavily armed members of the Calgary police tactical team and the Calgary police HAWCS helicopter, descended on the area.

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Calgary police issued the "shelter in place" advisory around 9 a.m. Monday and lifted it about two hours later.
Calgary police issued the shelter-in-place advisory around 9 a.m. Monday and lifted it about two hours later. Source: Calgary police

About two hours later, police announced that the issue had been resolved safely, a man was taken into custody and the shelter-in-place advisory had been lifted.

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Calgary police release wild footage of stolen vehicles from HAWCS helicopter

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