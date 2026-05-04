Calgary police issue shelter-in-place advisory for northeast neighbourhood

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Residents in the 6000 block of Trollinger Street Northeast were advised by Calgary police to shelter in place Monday morning after officers responded to a weapons call.

Police said the call to the community of Thorncliffe about a threat involving a weapon came in around 9 a.m.

View image in full screen Heavily armed members of the Calgary police tactical team, along with an armoured vehicle, were called out to the community of Thorncliffe around 9 a.m. on Monday. Global News

Officers shut down Trollinger Street to traffic between 50 Avenue and 60 Avenue as a large number of officers, including heavily armed members of the Calgary police tactical team and the Calgary police HAWCS helicopter, descended on the area.

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Calgary police issued the shelter-in-place advisory around 9 a.m. Monday and lifted it about two hours later. Source: Calgary police

About two hours later, police announced that the issue had been resolved safely, a man was taken into custody and the shelter-in-place advisory had been lifted.

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There’s no word yet on any possible charges.