Gun theft lead to shelter-in-place order in Alta.

EDMONTON – RCMP in northern Alberta are advising people to shelter in place after they say suspects stole firearms.

Police say in a news release that shortly after noon on Saturday, unknown suspects committed a robbery near Red Earth Creek and that several guns were taken.

They fled, but at 6 p.m., several sightings of the suspect vehicle were reported, and Mounties later located the vehicle and three suspects north of Peerless Trout First Nation.

Police say the suspects appeared to be using a jerry can to gas up the truck, and they ran into the woods when officers arrived.

They say it’s believed they took three firearms with them.

The RCMP are asking people in the area of Peerless Trout First Nation to stay in their homes, lock up, and not answer the door.

“We understand how situations such as this can make a community feel uneasy, but rest assured, your Alberta RCMP is working tirelessly to locate the suspects,” the police release said.

“We ask that the public remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity or tips to the police.”

Police also asked people not to post photos of responding officers on social media.

An Alberta Emergency Alert that was issued about the same time as the RCMP release stated that three armed suspects were observed shooting at people near the First Nation.

It said the suspects were men and described them as “very dangerous,” and that they were last seen about three-and-a-half kilometres north of the community on Highway 686.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2025.