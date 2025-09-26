RCMP issue ‘shelter in place’ advisory for Sundre, Alta. residents

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Sundre, Alta., are telling residents of the town to “shelter in place” following reports of a man with a gun, who was seen wandering around the community.

Police say people should stand inside their residences and “not open the door for anyone.”

View image in full screen A post on social media, from the RCMP in Sundre, is telling residents of the central Alberta town to ‘shelter in place.’. Twitter/@RCMPAlberta

They are also asking people to refrain from posting photos of police responding to the call on social media.

Schools in the community have also been put in lockdown, and school buses have been told to stop in a safe place and not to pick up anyone else.

Police are telling parents to “not attend the school” and are asking residents to report any suspicious activity or other tips to Sundre RCMP or through Crime Stoppers.

They’re also promising that more information will be shared publicly when it becomes available.

Sundre is located about an 80-minute drive northwest of Calgary and has a population of close to 3,000 people.