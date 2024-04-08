Sundre minor hockey volunteer charged with sexual assault: RCMP

A volunteer with the Sundre Minor Hockey Association is facing several charges in connection with a sexual assault investigation.
In a news release issued on Monday, Sundre RCMP said 32-year-old Alexa Suitor has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and four counts of making sexually explicit material available to a child.
Police said the investigation began on March 27 and that Suite was arrested and charged on Friday.
The RCMP said investigators “determined that there were four victims, all male teenagers.”
Suitor has been released but must abide by a number of conditions and is scheduled to appear in court in Didsbury on April 22.
