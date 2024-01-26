RCMP investigate suspicious death near Sundre

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are investigating the death of a man found with a possible gunshot wound in Mountain View County near Sundre, Alta., on Thursday.

Police said they received a report of a man being shot in an area northwest of the town shortly after 12 p.m.

In a news release issued Thursday night, RCMP said when officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

“Lifesaving efforts were attempted at the scene and the male was transported to local hospital where he was pronounced deceased,” police said.

The Alberta RCMP’s major crimes unit has taken over the investigation and is treating the death as “suspicious.”

An autopsy is scheduled to take place at the Calgary medical examiner’s office on Jan. 26.