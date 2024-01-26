Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP investigate suspicious death near Sundre

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted January 26, 2024 1:19 pm
1 min read
RCMP are investigating the suspicious death of a man in Mountain View County near Sundre Thursday. View image in full screen
RCMP are investigating the suspicious death of a man in Mountain View County near Sundre Thursday. The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP are investigating the death of a man found with a possible gunshot wound in Mountain View County near Sundre, Alta., on Thursday.

Police said they received a report of a man being shot in an area northwest of the town shortly after 12 p.m.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

In a news release issued Thursday night, RCMP said when officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

“Lifesaving efforts were attempted at the scene and the male was transported to local hospital where he was pronounced deceased,” police said.

The Alberta RCMP’s major crimes unit has taken over the investigation and is treating the death as “suspicious.”

An autopsy is scheduled to take place at the Calgary medical examiner’s office on Jan. 26.

Advertisement
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices