Sundre, Alta. RCMP lay 22 charges in drug trafficking investigation

Sundre RCMP say a man and a woman are facing 22 charges including trafficking cocaine, and possession of a prohibited weapon after a search warrant was executed at a home.

On July 21, Sundre, Olds and Didsbury, Alta., RCMP, say they collaboratively executed a search warrant at a home on 10 Ave., in Sundre. The Southern Alberta Emergency Response Team assisted with entry into the residence.

Back in April, Sundre RCMP say they entered into a drug trafficking investigation after receiving information that illegal drugs were being sold at the home.

As a result of the search warrant, police say they seized quantities of suspected cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and gamma-hydroxybutric acid. Mounties also said they seized Canadian currency, assorted ammunition, several firearms and tasers, soft body armour, an assortment of prohibited weapons, drug paraphernalia and drug producing equipment.

Thirty-seven-year-old Bradley Pearce and 21-year-old Cassandra Kopp, residents of Sundre, have both been charged with 22 offences, including trafficking in cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and GHB, possession of a prohibited weapon and unsafe storage of a firearm.

Pearce was also charged with several failure to comply with probation orders.

Pearce and Kopp have been released and their next court date is slated for Aug 14.

