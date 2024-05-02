Police arrest 2nd suspect in Barrie attempted murder investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Barrie, Ont., police have apprehended the second suspect wanted in connection with an attempted murder in the city in March.

Police say the 29-year-old of no fixed address was arrested Wednesday afternoon in front of a home on Dunlop near Anne Street after a months-long search for the suspect.

The arrest is in connection with an incident that happened on March 28, where a 32-year-old was struck in the head with a blunt object.

Police say the victim was able to escape the area near the Collier Street United Church and get a ride to the city’s north end, where first responders were then called.

The victim was later airlifted to a Toronto area trauma centre, where he was treated for life-threatening injuries.

Police say the 32-year-old has since been released and is recovering.

A few days later, on April 3, a 46-year-old man from Barrie was arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with the attack.

Barrie police spokesperson Peter Leon says the second suspect “managed to elude police” for over a month.

“He seemed to be, literally, one step ahead of us as we attempted to take him into custody,” Leon says.

Leon says they were able to apprehend the second suspect after someone alerted them to his location.

The 29-year-old male of no fixed address was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, trafficking in persons and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was remanded in custody and scheduled to appear for a bail hearing on Thursday.