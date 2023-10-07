Menu

Crime

Mounties investigate homicide in Sundre, Alta.

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted October 7, 2023 2:58 pm
Mounties are investigating a homicide that happened in Sundre, a town around 100 kilometres north of Calgary. The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., Friday, April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
Mounties are investigating a homicide that happened in Sundre, a town around 100 kilometres north of Calgary. The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., Friday, April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck.
Mounties are investigating a homicide in Sundre, a town around 100 kilometres north of Calgary.

According to a Saturday morning news release, Sundre RCMP officers responded to calls for assistance at a local business on Main Avenue West. Officers found a dead female located in a vehicle when they arrived, the news release said.

Mounties said they are investigatingthe incident as a homicide and the Alberta RCMP’s major crimes unit has taken over the investigation. Officers are looking for witnesses who may have seen anything suspicious.

Police are also looking for video evidence of the incident, including dashcam and security video footage.

Additional details are not available at this time, police said.

Those with information about the incident are asked to call Sundre RCMP at 403-638-3655 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

