Crime

‘Incident’ in Sundre, Alta. sends 2 people to hospital, RCMP to remain at scene ‘most of the day’

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted March 13, 2024 9:50 am
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘Incident’ in Sundre, Alta., sends 2 people to hospital'
‘Incident’ in Sundre, Alta., sends 2 people to hospital
WATCH ABOVE: RCMP in Alberta say they expect to remain at the scene of an "incident" in the town of Sundre for "most of the day" on Wednesday. On Tuesday they said they were called to the scene about a possible assault.
Few details have been released but RCMP in Alberta say they expect to remain at the scene of an “incident” in the town of Sundre for “most of the day” Wednesday.

Police said the undisclosed incident, which they suggested began to unfold Tuesday, resulted in two people being taken to hospital in Calgary: one was airlifted and the other was taken by ground in an ambulance. The types and severity of injuries sustained were not disclosed by RCMP.

Global News reached out to STARS Air Ambulance for more information. A spokesperson for the organization confirmed its crews were called to the Sundre area on Tuesday afternoon. They said a man was airlifted with injuries that appeared to have been caused by an “edged weapon.”

“There is no risk to the community,” the RCMP said in a news release issued Wednesday morning, adding that more details were expected to be released once police have gathered more information.

Trending Now
Police first sent out a news release about a “heavy police presence” on Centre Street in the central Alberta town shortly after 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

“Police are investigating a report of a serious assault,” police said at the time. “People are asked to avoid the area.”

Sundre is located about 130 kilometres north of Calgary.

