1 person dead after motor vehicle collision north of Sundre, Alta.

Drivers had to find an alternate route on Saturday after a serious motor vehicle collision on Highway 22 just south of Highway 587.

The crash occurred around 6 p.m. Oct. 26 just north of Sundre, Alta., RCMP confirmed to Global News, adding a motorcycle and passenger vehicle were involved.

No details were released as to how many people were injured, but RCMP said at least one person died.

More details are expected later in the day on Sunday.