Calgary police briefly issue shelter-in-place order at Mount Royal University

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“Pretty scary.”

That’s how Ahmar Khan, a student at Mount Royal University, described the scene Monday afternoon when Calgary police issued a “shelter in place” order after receiving reports of a man with a weapon spotted on campus.

“All of a sudden you’ve got cops coming in and we don’t know who the suspect is — you never see this on campus here — these big guns, they’re walking in, they didn’t tell us nothing,” said Khan.

View image in full screen The “shelter in place” order for Calgary’s Mount Royal University was issued around 2:45 p.m on Monday and lifted just over two hours later. Global News

Calgary police issued the shelter-in-place order around 2:45 p.m. Monday after officers were called out to the university and interviewed witnesses who reported seeing the man carrying a large knife.

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Kyla Isidro, an MRU student, said she was in the Arts Building on campus when she got an email from the university.

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“(It) described the person as a male and the details of what this person was wearing. It was a bit unclear about what happened but when we went out of the hallway the Calgary Police Service was there.”

“It didn’t specify whether there was a weapon with the person, it just gave us a brief description of what the person was wearing,” said Isidro.

View image in full screen The “shelter in place” order was lifted around 5 p.m. on Monday, after police determined the suspect was a staff member of the university who was working as a chef. Source: X/CalgaryPolice

Police lifted the shelter in place order just over two hours later after officers — who were in the process of clearing the scene — received information that identified the person as a staff member who was working as a chef for the university.

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Police said one person was taken into custody and charges may be laid.