Crime

Shooting suspect found dead after Calgary police warn residents to ‘shelter in place’

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted August 29, 2025 4:36 pm
Calgary police are asking residents to shelter in place during an active shooter situation in the northwest.
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been called in to investigate after a shooting incident in northwest Calgary on Thursday forced police to order residents to shelter in place.

The incident, which police characterized as “a very dangerous situation,” began around 3:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Crescent Road when officers tried to apprehend a suspect who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Police said the man got out of the vehicle he was in and started shooting into a nearby home.

Residents who live nearby told Global News they heard what sounded like 20 to 30 shots being fired.

The shattered windows of a home on Crescent Road in Calgary could be seen during a standoff between police and man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
The shattered windows of a home on Crescent Road in Calgary could be seen during a standoff between police and man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

“We were very, very lucky because we know that the house that this individual was shooting at did have people inside that residence,” said CPS Deputy Chief Cliff O’Brien.

“Luckily they were able to shelter in place and ultimately were rescued.”

The man, who was accompanied by a woman, then entered a second home to which police said he had no connection.

“When members of our tactical unit responded, members were shot at from inside that residence, striking the armoured rescue vehicle that they were in,”  said O’Brien.

A Calgary police tac team vehicle sits on the side of Crescent Road northwest, where police say officers where shot at when they tried to arrest a man on a Canada-wide warrant.
A vehicle operated by the Calgary police tactical team sits on the side of Crescent Road northwest, where police say officers where shot at when they tried to arrest a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Police contained the residence and issued a shelter in place order for nearby residents.

In a post on social media, residents of the area were asked to “stay inside and lock their doors.”

In a post on social media, Calgary police are asking people in the 500 block of Crescent Road northwest to stay inside and lock their doors.
x.com/CalgaryPolice

“At approximately 5 p.m. the female surrendered to police and was taken into custody (and) just after 7 p.m. police confirmed the subject was deceased inside that residence,” said O’Brien.

The shelter-in-place order was issued a short time later. There were no injuries to residents or officers.

So far, police haven’t released any details on why the man was wanted by police, but O’Brien said to have a Canada-wide warrant for the man’s arrest “is significant.”

