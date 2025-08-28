Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Calgary police warn of ‘active shooter’ in Crescent Heights neighbourhood

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted August 28, 2025 7:47 pm
1 min read
Calgary police are warning residents in the northwest Calgary neighbourhood of Crescent Heights to shelter in place because of an active shooter. View image in full screen
Calgary police are warning residents in the northwest Calgary neighbourhood of Crescent Heights to shelter in place because of an active shooter. Global News
A dangerous situation in Crescent Heights, an upscale neighbourhood in northwest Calgary on a hill overlooking downtown, has police warning residents to “shelter in place.”

Police are calling it “an active shooter” investigation involving a person with a firearm in a home in the 500 block of Crescent Road northwest.

In a post on social media, police are asking people to “stay inside and lock their doors.”

In a post on social media, Calgary police are asking people in the 500 block of Crescent Road northwest to stay inside and lock their doors. View image in full screen
In a post on social media, Calgary police are asking people in the 500 block of Crescent Road northwest to stay inside and lock their doors. x.com/CalgaryPolice

Police said the person has fired shots into the community and at police officers.

Matthew MacDonald, a resident of the area, told Global News, “I was just walking along Crescent Road…and a cop car came up (and said) it was an active shooter — get off the hill, get off the hill.”

Michael MacDonald, who lives in Crescent Heights, said he was out walking when police drove up beside him and told him to "get out, get out." View image in full screen
Michael MacDonald, who lives in Crescent Heights, said he was out walking when police drove up beside him and told him to “get out, get out.” Global News

So far there is no word of any injuries, but there is a large contingent of emergency responders on hand, including police, AHS paramedics and the Calgary fire department.

Traffic in the area is also being rerouted.

 

