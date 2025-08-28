Calgary police warn of ‘active shooter’ in Crescent Heights neighbourhood

A dangerous situation in Crescent Heights, an upscale neighbourhood in northwest Calgary on a hill overlooking downtown, has police warning residents to “shelter in place.”
Police are calling it “an active shooter” investigation involving a person with a firearm in a home in the 500 block of Crescent Road northwest.
In a post on social media, police are asking people to “stay inside and lock their doors.”
Police said the person has fired shots into the community and at police officers.
Matthew MacDonald, a resident of the area, told Global News, “I was just walking along Crescent Road…and a cop car came up (and said) it was an active shooter — get off the hill, get off the hill.”
So far there is no word of any injuries, but there is a large contingent of emergency responders on hand, including police, AHS paramedics and the Calgary fire department.
Traffic in the area is also being rerouted.
