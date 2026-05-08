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Crime

Calgary police report an increase in violent crime committed by youth

By Ken MacGillivray & Bella Finn Global News
Posted May 8, 2026 5:25 pm
1 min read
Calgary police officers search for evidence after a stabbing in Auburn Bay on Thursday sent a teenage victim to hospital in serious condition. Two other youth were taken into custody. View image in full screen
Calgary police officers search for evidence after a stabbing in Auburn Bay on Thursday sent a teenage victim to hospital in serious condition. Two other youth were taken into custody. Global News
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Calgary police are reporting a disturbing trend involving crimes committed by youth in the city.

Data from CPS and Statistics Canada show that youth crime has shifted away from property crimes and toward more violent offences.

While incidents of property crime decreased from 1,151 incidents in 2014 to 674 incidents in 2024, the number of violent crimes committed by youth nearly doubled from 685 offences in 2014 to 1,218 incidents in 2024.

Calgary police say bear spray is often a weapon of choice in violent assaults involving youth because it is easily accessible and makes it easy to inflict pain on others. View image in full screen
Calgary police say bear spray is often a weapon of choice in violent assaults involving youth because it is easily accessible. Global News

Sgt. Evan Nelson, a school resource officer with the Calgary police, said many of the offenders are in their early teens.

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“It certainly alarms me over my 18 years as a police officer that the 12 to 16 year bracket is more concerning than ever.”

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“The amount of large groups on single victims” is also alarming, said Nelson.

On Thursday, a Calgary teen was rushed to hospital in serious condition, and two others were taken into custody, following a stabbing in the community of Auburn Bay. View image in full screen
On Thursday, a Calgary teen was rushed to hospital in serious condition and two others were taken into custody following a stabbing in the community of Auburn Bay. Global News

On Thursday at around 6 p.m., Calgary police responded to one of the most recent incidents of violent crime involving youth — reports of a stabbing on Auburn Meadows Way in the southeast Calgary community of Auburn Bay.

A teenager, suffering from multiple stab wounds, was rushed to hospital in serious condition, while two others were taken into custody.

According to Calgary police, the number of assaults involving youth increased by 20 per cent in 2025, and in half of the violent crimes committed by youth, the victims were other youth.

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While robberies committed by youth decreased by six per cent and property crime declined by 15 percent, police said in approximately half of all youth crimes, the young offenders were also repeat offenders.

Click to play video: '‘Very unusual’: 11-year-old arrested after Calgary Transit driver robbed at knifepoint'
‘Very unusual’: 11-year-old arrested after Calgary Transit driver robbed at knifepoint

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