Calgary police report an increase in violent crime committed by youth

Calgary police are reporting a disturbing trend involving crimes committed by youth in the city.
Data from CPS and Statistics Canada show that youth crime has shifted away from property crimes and toward more violent offences.
While incidents of property crime decreased from 1,151 incidents in 2014 to 674 incidents in 2024, the number of violent crimes committed by youth nearly doubled from 685 offences in 2014 to 1,218 incidents in 2024.
Sgt. Evan Nelson, a school resource officer with the Calgary police, said many of the offenders are in their early teens.
“It certainly alarms me over my 18 years as a police officer that the 12 to 16 year bracket is more concerning than ever.”
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“The amount of large groups on single victims” is also alarming, said Nelson.
On Thursday at around 6 p.m., Calgary police responded to one of the most recent incidents of violent crime involving youth — reports of a stabbing on Auburn Meadows Way in the southeast Calgary community of Auburn Bay.
A teenager, suffering from multiple stab wounds, was rushed to hospital in serious condition, while two others were taken into custody.
According to Calgary police, the number of assaults involving youth increased by 20 per cent in 2025, and in half of the violent crimes committed by youth, the victims were other youth.
While robberies committed by youth decreased by six per cent and property crime declined by 15 percent, police said in approximately half of all youth crimes, the young offenders were also repeat offenders.
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