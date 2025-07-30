Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police arrest 3 youths after bus driver robbed at knifepoint

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted July 30, 2025 4:06 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Council eyes $15M investment for Calgary Transit operator safety'
Council eyes $15M investment for Calgary Transit operator safety
WATCH (May 2025): Two weeks after a Calgary Transit driver was assaulted, city council is looking at a multimillion-dollar investment to improve safety for operators. Adam MacVicar reports. – May 27, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calgary police have arrested three youths after a bus driver for Calgary Transit was robbed at knifepoint late Tuesday.

Police said it happened around 11:45 p.m. when a bus driver, who was parked at Erlton Station, was approached by a youth who revealed a knife and demanded the driver hand over his phone.

The driver was able to de-escalate the confrontation, and the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money before joining a group of teens who were standing outside the bus.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The driver then called police. Officers located the group at the intersection of 25 Avenue and Macleod Trail south, where they were arrested.

Investigators believe the same group was connected to the robbery of a liquor store just before 11 p.m., in the 500 block of 11 Avenue southwest, where more than $200 worth of liquor was stolen.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said an 11-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the robbery of the bus driver and released into the custody of his parents. Those under the age of 12 cannot be charged under the Criminal Code of Canada.

A 14-year-old girl was charged with one count of shoplifting and three counts of failure to comply with a release order. Charges are also pending against a 16-year-old girl in connection with the liquor store theft.

The youths cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices