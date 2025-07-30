Calgary police arrest 3 youths after bus driver robbed at knifepoint

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have arrested three youths after a bus driver for Calgary Transit was robbed at knifepoint late Tuesday.

Police said it happened around 11:45 p.m. when a bus driver, who was parked at Erlton Station, was approached by a youth who revealed a knife and demanded the driver hand over his phone.

The driver was able to de-escalate the confrontation, and the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money before joining a group of teens who were standing outside the bus.



The driver then called police. Officers located the group at the intersection of 25 Avenue and Macleod Trail south, where they were arrested.

Investigators believe the same group was connected to the robbery of a liquor store just before 11 p.m., in the 500 block of 11 Avenue southwest, where more than $200 worth of liquor was stolen.

Police said an 11-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the robbery of the bus driver and released into the custody of his parents. Those under the age of 12 cannot be charged under the Criminal Code of Canada.

A 14-year-old girl was charged with one count of shoplifting and three counts of failure to comply with a release order. Charges are also pending against a 16-year-old girl in connection with the liquor store theft.

The youths cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.