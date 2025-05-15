Charges laid against 2 men accused in vicious assault of Calgary bus driver

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police announced charges have been laid against two men accused of assaulting a Calgary Transit bus driver on Wednesday morning, sending him to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Officers were called to the area around Falconridge Boulevard and Castleridge Boulevard northeast, shortly after 1 a.m. after the driver reported he had been attacked by two unknown men.

Investigators said the driver used his radio to call for help with assistance from a passenger who tried to intervene.

Police believe the driver was attacked after he refused a request to deviate from his designated bus route.

View image in full screen Calgary police were still searching for suspects late Wednesday morning after a driver was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being attacked by a group of unknown assailants. Global Calgary

Investigators were able to compile a description of the suspects from CCTV cameras. At around 8 a.m., officers in the Falconridge area took two men into custody.

Darryl Flett, 22, is charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of robbery and one count of failing to comply with a court order.

Baker Spence, 20, is charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of robbery and four counts of failing to comply with a court order.

The bus driver’s condition was later updated to stable.