Calgary police identify victim of homicide after body found at northeast hotel

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Calgary police have confirmed that a suspicious death at a hotel in the northeast community of Sunridge on Sunday has now been ruled a homicide.

An autopsy, performed on Tuesday, has also confirmed the identity of the victim as Jerry Wayne Bull, 42, of Calgary.

View image in full screen Calgary police were called to the Emerald Hotel and Suites on Sundridge Boulevard Northeast around 11:10 p.m. on Sunday. Global News

The Calgary Police Service says officers were called to the Emerald Hotel and Suites on Sundridge Boulevard Northeast around 11:10 p.m. on Sunday and found the man, who was already dead.

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One person was taken into custody, but police said he was wanted on unrelated warrants and is not charged in relation to Bull’s death.

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The CPS homicide unit is investigating and is asking anyone who may have information about the case to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at http://www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips) from the app store.