Crime

Calgary homicide unit investigates suspicious death in Redstone neighbourhood

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted April 21, 2024 2:50 pm
Calgary police investigate a suspicious death in the 100 block of Redstone Common Northeast Sunday, April 21, 2024. View image in full screen
Calgary police investigate a suspicious death in the 100 block of Redstone Common Northeast Sunday, April 21, 2024. Global News
The Calgary Police Service’s homicide unit is investigating a suspicious death in the city’s northeast.

At about 9:20 a.m. Sunday, police were called to a home in the 100 block of Redstone Common Northeast for reports of a woman in medical distress.

Police said lifesaving measures were not successful and the woman was pronounced dead on-site.

A man was taken into custody at the scene, police said in a news release Sunday afternoon.

Police did not release any further details about the incident or say how the woman died.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

