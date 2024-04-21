Calgary homicide unit investigates suspicious death in Redstone neighbourhood

See more sharing options

The Calgary Police Service’s homicide unit is investigating a suspicious death in the city’s northeast.

At about 9:20 a.m. Sunday, police were called to a home in the 100 block of Redstone Common Northeast for reports of a woman in medical distress.

Police said lifesaving measures were not successful and the woman was pronounced dead on-site.

A man was taken into custody at the scene, police said in a news release Sunday afternoon.

Police did not release any further details about the incident or say how the woman died.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.