Calgary homicide unit investigates suspicious death in Redstone neighbourhood

The Calgary Police Service’s homicide unit is investigating a suspicious death in the city’s northeast.
At about 9:20 a.m. Sunday, police were called to a home in the 100 block of Redstone Common Northeast for reports of a woman in medical distress.
Police said lifesaving measures were not successful and the woman was pronounced dead on-site.
A man was taken into custody at the scene, police said in a news release Sunday afternoon.
Police did not release any further details about the incident or say how the woman died.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
