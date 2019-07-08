Police searching for 2 suspects following reported theft at Barrie Walmart

Police are searching for two male suspects following a reported theft from the Walmart at 450 Bayfield St. in Barrie on Sunday night.

At about 9:51 p.m., police responded to the scene after three PlayStation 4 Pro gaming consoles were allegedly stolen.

The suspects then reportedly fled the store into a wooded area on the southwest corner of Bayfield Street and Livingstone Street, police say.

Police add that a person followed the suspects and was able to recover two of the consoles when they were dropped in the wooded area.

The person who allegedly followed the suspects started to exit the woods to return the consoles, police say, but he was reportedly assaulted by one of the suspects, causing him to drop them.

This allowed the suspects to pick up the consoles, police say, and flee toward the water tower within the wooded area.

The first suspect is described as a man believed to be around 25 years old with a medium build and scruffy facial hair who stands between five feet eight inches and five feet 11 inches tall.

According to police, he was wearing a black hat, grey sweatpants, a black hoodie and black shoes and carrying a shoulder-slung bag at the time of the alleged incident.

The second suspect, police say, is described as a man believed to be about 25 years old who stands between five feet 10 inches and six feet tall with a medium build and no hair on his face or the sides of his head.

According to police, the second suspect was wearing a black hat, green sweatpants, a black hoodie and white-and-green Crocs at the time of the alleged incident.

Anyone with information can contact Const. Jeremy Moore of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2687, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

