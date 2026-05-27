No charges for Regina police officers involved in fatal 2024 shooting: watchdog

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A watchdog determined shots fired by police at a Regina home two years ago were a “proportionate and necessary” response, opting to not lay charges against the two officers involved.

The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) investigated the Regina police officer-involved shooting that left one person dead in the spring of 2024, according to its report.

One day before gunfire was exchanged on May 19, 2024, the Regina Police Service (RPS) reported receiving several calls about damage being done to properties at the 1100 block of Garry Street in the city, SIRT said.

Neighbours told police the person “intentionally” causing the damage was their neighbour and claimed this had been happening for several days, the report said.

“The callers provided statements to RPS regarding the incident as well as a video of the affected person removing a section of the fence separating their properties and entering their yard with a chainsaw,” according to the document.

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“In addition to the events of the preceding days, the callers advised that in the previous year, the affected person had threatened to stab their dogs. The affected person had left the area by the time RPS attended and was no longer at his neighbouring residence.”

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SIRT’s report refers to the 65-year-old man who was shot as “the affected person,” and the two officers it investigated as “subject officers.”

Then, on May 19, officers went to the man’s home to arrest him for property damage. They were sternly told to leave by the man after knocking on his door.

“If you do not get off my property, I will come outside and shoot you,” were the words said by the man, according to SIRT’s report.

His threats seemed credible to police, who were waiting for Regina police’s SWAT Team and crisis negotiators, and speaking with the man on the phone.

While on this call, he threatened his neighbours and told police “that he was going to load his guns, and that they could come in and get him,” SIRT said.

Just over two hours later, the man came out, stood on his front step, and started shooting. No officers were hit, but one RPS car was struck, the report said.

Two SWAT officers fired back, once each, and one of those rounds hit the man in the torso, it added.

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He was pronounced dead in front of his home soon after, according to SIRT.

SIRT was notified of the incident by the RPS immediately, it said.

“Given the totality of the circumstances and the speed at which those actions occurred, there was no reasonable way for police to have determined the affected person’s true intentions,” SIRT said.

Additional evidence, including other guns and ammunition “strategically placed” in the man’s home were said to be signs that he was looking to provoke officers, SIRT concluded. The watchdog said it will never know his true plan.

“The actions of the subject officers in response to this reasonably perceived lethal threat were both proportionate and necessary,” it found.

The team used several investigative tools, including interviews with witnesses and other officers, along with surveillance video.