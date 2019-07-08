24-year-old Vaughan man found dead underwater in Bruce Peninsula National Park: OPP

On Sunday afternoon, OPP divers found the body of a 24-year-old man from Vaughan in about 20 feet of water at the Grotto at Bruce Peninsula National Park.

Grey Bruce OPP was originally called to the scene on Saturday afternoon to reports of a man who was in distress in the water, police say.

The man jumped into the water with a friend, officers say, and after initially surfacing, he immediately showed signs of distress and went underwater again, failing to resurface.

Access to the Grotto and the surrounding area in Bruce Peninsula National Park were closed to search for the man, OPP add.

Grey Bruce OPP, Bruce Peninsula National Park, the Canadian Coast Guard, the OPP Marine Unit and the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit assisted in searching for the man.

OPP will not be releasing the name of the deceased.

The Grotto will reopen tomorrow morning, (Monday, July 8th)https://t.co/jWB2zcHGTA — Bruce Peninsula NP (@BrucePNP) July 8, 2019