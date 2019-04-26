Alberta breaks record for most votes cast in provincial election

A record number of Albertans participated in this spring’s general provincial election.

On Friday, Elections Alberta reported 1,905,520 votes were cast during the general election, which is the most ever in the province.

The voter turnout came in at 64 per cent, which was lower than the unofficial results released a few days after the April 16 election.

A record number of voters also chose to participate in the advance polls, with 36.7 per cent of electors who voted, choosing that option.

Elections Alberta said the number of voters in the advance option is the highest in any Canadian federal, provincial or territorial election.

The United Conservative Party won a majority government, claiming 63 seats. The UCP received a total of 1,040,004 votes — or 54.9 per cent.

The NDP won 24 seats, accumulating 619,147 votes — or 32.7 per cent — while the Alberta Party had 171,996 — or 9.1 per cent votes — but did not win a seat.

The Alberta Liberal Party had 18,546 votes — or 1.0 per cent — and also did not win a riding.

No other party or independent candidate won a seat.