Elections Alberta releases unofficial election results

Unofficial results of Tuesday’s provincial election were released Friday afternoon and show the United Conservative Party with 63 seats and Alberta’s NDP with 24 seats.

While most of Alberta’s 87 ridings were declared on Tuesday night, some of them remained too close to call until all of the out-of-district advance poll results were reported.

The 2019 Alberta election was the first time the province used a “vote-anywhere” system during the advance polls. For the five days of advance voting, Albertans could cast a ballot at any electoral district.

Of the record-breaking nearly 700,000 advance ballots cast across the province, Elections Alberta said more than 223,000 were cast at a polling station that was outside the voter’s riding. Officials did not start counting those 223,000 ballots until Wednesday afternoon.

That left the following five ridings undeclared until Friday afternoon:

The unofficial results released Friday showed UCP candidates winning seats in four of the above five ridings — Calgary-Currie, Calgary-Falconridge, Calgary-Varsity and Edmonton-South West.

NDP candidate Jonathon Carson won the seat in Edmonton-West Henday, according to the unofficial tally.

The unofficial NDP win in Edmonton-West Henday means Edmonton will likely have just one UCP MLA in the Alberta legislature: Kaycee Madu who will represent Edmonton-South West.

Unofficial voter turnout is 71.1 per cent, based on 1,880,508 votes cast and 2,643,453 registered electors, Elections Alberta said.

