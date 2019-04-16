Live Alberta election results: Poll-by-poll riding vote map

Alberta voters are heading to the polls Tuesday to elect the next provincial government. Global News will have live, real-time election results as soon as the polls close at 8 p.m. MT.

Our live election night coverage begins at 7 p.m. MT on TV, radio and online. You can also watch our special election broadcast live on Facebook and on YouTube.

READ MORE:

If you haven’t kept up with the election campaign, check out our handy last-minute voter’s guide, which breaks down the key issues by each of the main political parties. You can also see what each party has promised through our promise tracker.

We will also have live results from each of the province’s 87 ridings, so you can see who has been elected in your area.