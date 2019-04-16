Decision Alberta

Politics
April 16, 2019 7:00 am

Watch the 2019 Alberta election live

By Online Supervisor  Global News

From left to right: UCP leader Jason Kenney, NDP leader Rachel Notley, Alberta Party leader Stephen Mandel, and Alberta Liberal leader David Khan.

The Canadian Press
It’s election day in Alberta.

Polls open across the province at 9 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Global News will have up-to-the-minute, real-time analysis as votes are counted and live coverage in both the video player above and the live blog below.

Live coverage begins online, on TV, radio and YouTube at 7 p.m. MT. Results will be reported on as soon as they become available after the polls close at 8 p.m. MT.

Our interactive map will allow you to explore all of Alberta’s ridings — or just yours — and find real-time results as votes are counted across the province.

