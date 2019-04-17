Alberta legislature will be made up of just 2 parties: what does that mean?

After the April 16 provincial election, the Alberta legislature will have just two parties represented: United Conservatives and New Democrats.

The UCP won a majority government after one of the most divisive campaigns the province has ever seen.

Several of Alberta’s races were too close to call Tuesday night, but the UCP won at least 62 seats, while the NDP took at least 25.

No candidates from the Alberta Party, Alberta Liberals, Freedom Conservative Party, Alberta Independence Party, Green or Independents were elected.

The last time Alberta had just two parties in the legislature was in 1993. At that time, there were 51 Progressive Conservative MLAs and 32 Liberal MLAs.

Currently, Saskatchewan is the only other province with a two-party system. That province has 48 members from the Saskatchewan Party and 13 from the provincial NDP.

Prince Edward Island has three parties represented: Liberals, Progressive Conservatives and Green (with one member).

The rest of the provinces have at least three parties represented — many have more, if you include Independents.

Mount Royal University political scientist Duane Bratt said Alberta’s two-party legislature will have little impact on passing legislation.

“The key is a majority government, which UCP has.”

The big element to note, he said, is the experience level of MLAs of different stripes.

“The significance is that it is a relatively large opposition with significant government experience,” Bratt said.

“There are 11 cabinet ministers and a [former] premier that will hold the UCP to account.”