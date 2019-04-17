Alberta election: Trudeau, fellow leaders, mayors congratulate Jason Kenney on UCP majority

Reaction from political leaders across Canada poured in after Global News declared a majority government for Jason Kenney and the United Conservative Party.

Federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, who hit the campaign trail with Kenney last week, tweeted his support.

“Congratulations to my friend [Jason Kenney] on his victory in Alberta tonight!” Scheer said. “Looking forward to working with Premier Kenney and the new [Alberta UCP] government to help Albertans get back to work and back on track.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford tweeted “Albertans finally have a leader to make their province open for business and open for jobs.”

“And Ontario has another strong partner that will fight for Canadian families against the job-killing federal carbon tax.”

Premier of British Columbia, John Horgan, sent two tweets in quick succession:

“Congratulations to UCP Leader Jason Kenney on his election by the people of Alberta. I look forward to working together in the interests of both of our provinces,” Horgan said.

“My sincere thanks to Premier Rachel Notley for her service to Albertans.”

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson said in a series of tweets that he and the city’s council will work with the new government to ensure Edmonton “has the infrastructure, housing, climate resilience, regional prosperity and community supports to thrive for generations to come.”

“Metro Edmonton is a key driver in Alberta’s economy – contributing almost $100 billion to our province’s GDP. Edmonton is dynamic and diverse. It is a city built by hard-working people who deserve a partner in our provincial government.”

Iveson thanked Notley for her service and for working with Edmonton city council to secure funding for infrastructure such as LRT expansion.

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi said he is looking forward to sitting down with Kenney to talk about things the UCP said it would do for the city, particularly promises made in the YYC Matters online survey.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do in Calgary, a lot of work,” Nenshi said at Mount Royal University on Tuesday evening.

“From big things like building the Green Line and building the Springbank Dam, but really, also about getting to work right away on what are the short-term plans to help Calgary’s economy. How do we help Calgary companies grow? How do we attract foreign investment? How do we help those businesses?”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered his “sincere congratulations” in a statement posted to Twitter and also thanked Notley for her years of service.

“I look forward to working with the provincial government to create good, middle-class jobs, build infrastructure and grow the businesses and industries at the heart of Alberta’s prosperity so the province can remain competitive in our changing economy,” Trudeau said.”

“Together, we will address issues of importance to Albertans and all Canadians, including supporting canola producers, and taking decisive action on climate change while getting our natural resources to market.”

