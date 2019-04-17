Major upsets in the Alberta election

Tuesday’s provincial election in Alberta had dozens of seats change hands between the United Conservatives and NDP.

Below are some of the major upsets.

Larivee falls in Lesser Slave Lake

Danielle Larivee, minister of children’s services and status of women, lost her seat in Lesser Slave Lake to UCP candidate Pat Rehn.

Larivee, a registered nurse formerly with the Alberta Health Services, was elected on May 5, 2015. She previously served as minister of municipal affairs and minister of Service Alberta.

Central Peace-Notley goes UCP blue

Former energy minister Marg McCuaig-Boyd lost her seat to another MLA, the UCP’s Todd Loewen.

The newly drawn electoral district was the only one where two MLAs were running head-to-head.

Loewen previously served as UCP critic for environment and parks.

Aheer takes Chestermere-Strathmore

UCP deputy leader Leela Aheer won Chestermere-Strathmore, unseating Freedom Conservative leader Derek Fildebrandt.

Fildebrandt was first elected as a Wildrose MLA in 2015 before breaking ranks with then-leader Brian Jean and later with the UCP. He joined the Freedom Conservative Party in July 2018.

Global News Chief Political Correspondent David Akin said Aheer will be influential in the new government.

“She’s a senior female in the party, she’s going to be in cabinet, and she may be a moderating influence,” Akin said Tuesday night.

NDP deputy house leader loses in Lac Ste Anne-Parkland

Oneil Carlier, former minister for agriculture and forestry in Notley’s NDP government, lost in Lac Ste Anne-Parkland.

The riding northwest of Edmonton voted in the UCP’s Shane Getson.

Carlier, a one-term MLA and former deputy government house leader, previously worked in the Public Service Alliance of Canada and Agriculture Canada.

Alberta Party leader Stephen Mandel fails to win seat

Stephen Mandel will not lead his Alberta Party into the legislature.

NDP incumbent Lorne Dach was elected in Edmonton-McClung.

“This has been a fascinating process in the last 15 months,” Mandel said. “And beside me has always been my wonderful wife Lynn. She has put up with a multitude of nights where she’s been home alone and so I commit to staying home for quite some time now.”

“But that does not mean that we’re not going to go out and meet with people and keep the vision for the party moving forward.”

“The Beard” trimmed in Leduc-Beaumont

Leduc-Beaumont has a new MLA: Brad Rutherford of the UCP ousted former minister of municipal affairs Shaye Anderson.

Anderson, known for his trademark beard, was elected in 2015 and appointed minister on Jan. 19, 2017.

According to his campaign website, Rutherford has experience as a police officer.

More to come…