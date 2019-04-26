Kenney meets caucus, says election win already rippling through Alberta economy

Alberta’s incoming premier says the United Conservative election win is already starting to ripple through the economy.

Jason Kenney met with his new caucus and told members he has been receiving phone calls this week from business leaders of major corporations in Canada and abroad who want to begin investing in Alberta.

He says rank and file Albertans are also making decisions like buying new homes because they know the United Conservatives are taking the reins of government Tuesday.

The UCP defeated Premier Rachel Notley in last week’s provincial election, winning 63 seats to 24 for the NDP.

Kenney told his caucus that now is the time to get to work to create jobs, and advised them that if they make a mistake they need to acknowledge it and correct course.

Notley, soon to be the official Opposition leader, was to meet with her caucus later Friday.