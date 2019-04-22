Premier-designate Jason Kenney names senior staff

Premier-designate Jason Kenney announced five members of his senior staff on Monday.

Jamie Huckabay has been named chief of staff to the premier, Howard Anglin will be principal secretary, Katy Merrified is stepping in as executive director of communication and planning, Christine Myatt has been announced deputy director of communications and press secretary and David Knight Legg will be head of transition.

READ MORE: Elections Alberta releases unofficial results; voter turnout comes in at 71%

The team will serve in the Office of the Premier and lead his transition team.

“This group of talented, passionate individuals has the right mix of public- and private-sector experience,” Kenney said.

“Each will be a tremendous asset as we begin to action our ambitious, jobs-focused agenda. I have no doubt that together, this team will help to deliver on our promise to get Alberta back to work.”

READ MORE: Chambers of commerce look forward to see UCP plan to turn around Alberta’s economy

Huckabay served as Kenney’s chief of staff while the United Conservative Party served as the official opposition.

Anglin previously served in the former federal Conservative government as chief of staff to Kenney while he was citizenship and immigration minister and as deputy chief of staff to former prime minister Stephen Harper.

Merrifield is a former senior political aide from British Columbia, where she served as chief of staff to the minister of health and jobs and tourism and economic development.

Myatt has served in senior communication roles in previous Alberta governments, while Legg has advised Kenney and the UCP on trade and finance since last year.