Transfer of power in Alberta begins following Alberta election

Outgoing premier Rachel Notley and incoming premier Jason Kenney are beginning the transfer of power following the Alberta election.

The two leaders have met at Government House in Edmonton for a briefing.

Watch below: NDP Leader Rachel Notley said her meeting with Premier-designate Jason Kenney went well. She said she is looking forward to taking over her position as leader of the Official Opposition.

Kenney and his government are to be sworn in on April 30, with a spring sitting to begin a few weeks after that.

Notley says they discussed a number of issues, including legislation to restrict oil shipments to B.C. if that province continues to resist the Trans Mountain pipeline.

The bill was introduced and passed by Notley’s government but never proclaimed into law.

Kenney has said the first act of his government will be to bring that law into force and send a strong message that Alberta will protect its oil and gas industry.

Watch below: When asked about who NDP Leader Rachel Notley might place in critic positions, she said she’s encouraged by her “incredibly seasoned, well-informed” caucus.