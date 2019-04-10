Where to watch: Calgary Flames playoff community viewing parties

Calgary Flames fans can watch the Stanley Cup playoffs at community viewing parties throughout the city this season.

There are two options: away game viewing parties at Olympic Plaza and home game viewing parties at the Stampede grounds.

Red Lot community viewing party

Red Lot viewing parties, which will only be for home games, will be held at Lot 3 of Stampede Park.

These events are free and open to all ages. They’ll feature giant screens, live music, face painting, food and drink specials and visits from Harvey the Hound.

“Some alumni will be there, for sure,” Ziad Mehio from the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation told Global News during a Wednesday interview. “Tim Hortons will be there, we’ll have ice cream going, cotton candy — lots of things.

“It is licensed so there will be beer, but just in moderation. We’ve got a lot of picnic tables for people to sit down and enjoy the day … rain or shine, we’ll be going.”

The parties start three hours before the puck drops and finish at the end of the game.

Olympic Plaza community viewing party

The viewing parties at Olympic Plaza (228 8 Avenue S.E.) will only be for away games.

They will start an hour before puck drop and are free and family-focused.

The area will be set up like a giant living room with a big screen, family-friendly activities and food trucks.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their own chairs or a blanket to sit on.

Alcohol and smoking are not permitted at Olympic Plaza.

Red House playoff launch party

You're gonna wanna be down at the 'Dome tomorrow. Our Red Lot Viewing Party is going to be 🔥#Flames | #BringTheRed pic.twitter.com/KIUbttyAfe — z – Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) April 10, 2019

Celebrate the kickoff of the Flames’ first-round series with a visit to the so-called Red House (Big Four Roadhouse) for a playoff launch party on Thursday, April 11.

The party runs from 5 p.m. until 2 a.m. Tickets cost $10 with proceeds going towards the Calgary Flames Foundation.

The event, which is 18+, will be hosted by Fubar star Terry Cahill and will feature performances by Smalltown DJs and The Dudes.

“There will be food there. You can have dinner, you can watch the game,” Mehio said. “Post-game, the party will get going.”