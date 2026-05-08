Celebrini headlines Canada’s roster for worlds

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CALGARY – Macklin Celebrini of the San Jose Sharks headlines Canada’s roster for the world hockey championships in Switzerland.

The 19-year-old Celebrini, who helped Canada win silver at the Milan Cortina Olympics, is a finalist for the Ted Lindsay Award after setting a Sharks franchise record and finishing fourth in NHL scoring with 115 points in his second season.

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Canada’s roster also includes Toronto Maple Leafs centre John Tavares and defenceman Morgan Rielly, along with Edmonton Oilers blue liners Evan Bouchard and Darnell Nurse.

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A trio of Winnipeg Jets players — forwards Mark Scheifele and Gabriel Vilardi, and defenceman Dylan DeMelo — were selected alongside Ottawa Senators forward Dylan Cozens and Calgary Flames defenceman Zach Whitecloud.

Former Leafs general manager Brad Treliving and Pittsburgh assistant GM Jason Spezza head the management group, while Misha Donskov will coach the team.

Canada opens the tournament against Sweden on May 15 in Zurich.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2026.