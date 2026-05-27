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Sports

ANALYSIS: Winnipeg Jets don’t require change between the pipes

By Paul Edmonds CJOB
Posted May 27, 2026 11:03 am
2 min read
Jets goalie Eric Comrie makes a save View image in full screen
Winnipeg Jets goaltender Eric Comrie (1) makes the save against New York Rangers centre J.T. Miller in a shootout of an NHL hockey game, March 22, 2026, in New York. AP Photo/Heather Khalifa
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Paul Edmonds Jets Report View image in full screen
For all of the heavy lifting expected this off-season to get the Jets back to the Stanley Cup playoffs next year, the one area the team’s hockey operations department likely won’t dedicate too much time to is goaltending.

Sure, life without Connor Hellebuyck, as mentioned here previously, is closer than ever before, but there’s zero chance his address changes without at least a redemption tour starting next September

As for his backup Eric Comrie?

He does require a new contract to remain with the team as his current deal expires July 1, but that piece of hockey business should be a formality for Comrie’s camp and for those on Carlton Street entrusted to build next year’s roster.

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A quick look at Comrie’s numbers from this past season would indicate a slip in proficiency, but also remember his 25 appearances were more than ever before in his NHL career and a good chunk of those came while assuming the starting job as Hellebuyck recovered from injury.

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Over his six years with the Jets, the soon-to-be 31-year-old has been the ultimate soldier. His work ethic rivals few, he’s a near-perfect teammate, is a good goaltender and his family loves living here.

In other words, there is no reason for the Jets brass to start a search to find his replacement. It’s really Comrie’s job to retain, and a two-year extension with a modest raise would undoubtedly consummate another deal, which, if you’re counting, would be Comrie’s sixth contract with the Jets over his professional career.

The other aspect to Comrie remaining with Winnipeg for at least another year would be to provide some additional time for goaltending prospects Dom DeVincentiis and Thomas Milic to continue their progression in the American Hockey League.

Re-signing Comrie makes a lot of sense for many reasons for the Jets and it’s probably exactly what they’re thinking, too.

After all, backup goaltending wasn’t a problem for Winnipeg in 2025-26, which means all of the heavy lifting to improve the team should be applied elsewhere this off-season.

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