March 31, 2019 1:38 pm

Alberta election Day 13: NDP unveils platform

By

From left to right: NDP leader Rachel Notley, UCP leader Jason Kenney, Alberta Party leader Stephen Mandel, and Alberta Liberal leader David Khan.

The Canadian Press
On Day 13 of the Alberta election campaign, the NDP unveiled its election platform in Edmonton.

NDP Leader Rachel Notley

NDP Leader Rachel Notley will unveil her party’s full election platform Sunday afternoon at the Belgravia Community League at 1 p.m.

Story continues below

United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney

One day after the United Conservative Party unveiled its full election platform and rallied with supporters in Calgary, there are no scheduled events for the party’s leader Jason Kenney. UCP candidate Jason Nixon will respond to the NDP platform at 3 p.m. in Edmonton.

Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel

Stephen Mandel is spending the day in his home riding of Edmonton-McClung.

Alberta Liberal Leader David Khan

David Khan is spending the day door-knocking in Calgary-Mountain View. The Liberal leader is also expected to make an announcement on dental care at the Liberal Party’s campaign headquarters Sunday afternoon.

