Alberta election Day 12: Where are the leaders?

Where the leaders are Saturday on the campaign trail:

United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney

The United Conservative Party plans to unveil its full election campaign platform and rally supporters in Calgary.

The rally will take place at Spruce Meadows at 1 p.m. with Jason Kenney making a speech at 2 p.m.

NDP Leader Rachel Notley

The media has been invited to join Rachel Notley for a run in her riding of Edmonton-Strathcona Saturday morning. The NDP plans to address the details of the UCP platform later this afternoon.

Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel

Stephen Mandel will announce his party’s plan to cancel the NDP’s carbon tax. The announcement will be made at 1:30 p.m. at 9712 Riverside Dr. The Alberta Party leader plans to spend the afternoon door-knocking in his riding of Edmonton-McClung. He will also attend the Metis Jamboree Dance in Alberta Beach.

Alberta Liberal Leader David Khan

David Khan is planning to spend the day door-knocking in Calgary-Mountainview.

He will also be making an announcement on dental care at the Liberal Party’s campaign headquarters on Centre St. in Calgary.

