Decision Alberta

More
Politics
March 26, 2019 9:11 am
Updated: March 26, 2019 9:29 am

Alberta election Day 8: Notley visits Calgary while Kenney travels to Edmonton

By The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: Three of Alberta's party leaders were scheduled to be in Calgary on Day 8 of the provincial election campaign.

A A

Tuesday marks Day 8 of the Alberta election campaign and three of the four leaders of the province’s main political parties will be in Calgary.

Here’s a look at where party leaders will be on Tuesday, March 26:

NDP Leader Rachel Notley

Calgary – Announcement – 10:00 a.m. – Wellspring Calgary Carma House – Livestream at www.facebook.com/rachelnotley/

Story continues below

United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney

Edmonton – Advanced skills training platform announcement – 11 a.m.Diversified Transportation

Alberta Liberal Party Leader David Khan

Calgary – Door knocking in Calgary-Mountain View – 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Calgary – Gender Equity Policy Announcement – 1 p.m. – Liberal Campaign Headquarters

Calgary – Door knocking in Calgary-Mountain View2:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel

Calgary – Jobs and growth announcement – 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Bumpy’s Restaurant

Calgary – Jobs and economy announcement – 12:30 p.m. – HustleCo Workspace

Lacombe – Small business tour – 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Blindman Brewery

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
2019 Alberta election
Alberta election
Alberta election 2019
Alberta Legislature
Alberta politics
Alberta Provincial Election
Alberta spring election
Decision Alberta
Spring election Alberta

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.