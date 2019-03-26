Alberta election Day 8: Notley visits Calgary while Kenney travels to Edmonton
Tuesday marks Day 8 of the Alberta election campaign and three of the four leaders of the province’s main political parties will be in Calgary.
Here’s a look at where party leaders will be on Tuesday, March 26:
NDP Leader Rachel Notley
Calgary – Announcement – 10:00 a.m. – Wellspring Calgary Carma House – Livestream at www.facebook.com/rachelnotley/
United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney
Edmonton – Advanced skills training platform announcement – 11 a.m. – Diversified Transportation
Alberta Liberal Party Leader David Khan
Calgary – Door knocking in Calgary-Mountain View – 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
Calgary – Gender Equity Policy Announcement – 1 p.m. – Liberal Campaign Headquarters
Calgary – Door knocking in Calgary-Mountain View – 2:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel
Calgary – Jobs and growth announcement – 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Bumpy’s Restaurant
Calgary – Jobs and economy announcement – 12:30 p.m. – HustleCo Workspace
Lacombe – Small business tour – 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Blindman Brewery
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.