Alberta election Day 8: Notley visits Calgary while Kenney travels to Edmonton

Tuesday marks Day 8 of the Alberta election campaign and three of the four leaders of the province’s main political parties will be in Calgary.

Here’s a look at where party leaders will be on Tuesday, March 26:

NDP Leader Rachel Notley

Calgary – Announcement – 10:00 a.m. – Wellspring Calgary Carma House – Livestream at www.facebook.com/rachelnotley/

United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney

Edmonton – Advanced skills training platform announcement – 11 a.m. – Diversified Transportation

Alberta Liberal Party Leader David Khan

Calgary – Door knocking in Calgary-Mountain View – 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Calgary – Gender Equity Policy Announcement – 1 p.m. – Liberal Campaign Headquarters

Calgary – Door knocking in Calgary-Mountain View – 2:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel

Calgary – Jobs and growth announcement – 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Bumpy’s Restaurant

Calgary – Jobs and economy announcement – 12:30 p.m. – HustleCo Workspace

Lacombe – Small business tour – 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Blindman Brewery