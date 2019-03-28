Alberta election Day 10: Leaders making announcements in Calgary and Red Deer

On Day 10 of the Alberta election campaign, all of the party leaders will be in central and southern Alberta, with the main focus in the key battleground of Calgary.

NDP Leader Rachel Notley, United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney, and Alberta Liberal Leader David Khan will all be making announcements in the city, while Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel will be up the road in Red Deer to talk about expanding the QEII.

READ MORE: First week of Alberta election features Calgary as key battleground

On Wednesday, a crowd gathered outside the Alberta legislature for a rally to support gay-straight alliances and the current legislation that protects them.

The crowd then marched to hold a protest outside Kenney’s campaign headquarters in Edmonton.

READ MORE: Albertans rally in support of current GSA rules after UCP education plan released

The event was organized in response to part of the UCP’s election platform. Kenney has said if he becomes premier, he will roll back existing legislation and proclaim new rules giving teachers the power to tell parents if their kids joined a GSA.

Mandel and Khan were at the Edmonton rally and condemned the UCP plan. Notley was in Fort McMurray and unable to attend, but she praised people who showed up for the rally, saying they make her proud to be an Albertan.

READ MORE: Social issues could play big role in Alberta election outcome

Where the leaders are Thursday on the campaign trail:

NDP Leader Rachel Notley

CALGARY — Announcement and scrum (11 a.m., 262 Regal Park NE)

CALGARY — Leaders remarks with Calgary-Falconridge candidate Parmeet Singh and Calgary-McCall candidate Irfan Sabir. (12:25 p.m. 4850 Westwinds Drive NE)

United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney

CALGARY — Health policy announcement (11 a.m. at Provisions in Central Memorial Park, 360 13 Ave. SW)

Alberta Liberal Leader David Khan

CALGARY — Tax and fiscal policy announcement (1 p.m. at the Alberta Liberal campaign headquarters, 906 Centre St. N)

CALGARY — Door knocking (2 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Calgary-Mountain View riding)

CALGARY — Participates in Calgary March for gay-straight alliances (6 p.m. – 8 p.m., Marda Loop)

Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel

RED DEER — Announcement on the Queen Elizabeth II Highway expansion (3 p.m., 4200 Queen Elizabeth II Highway)

READ MORE: How, when, where to vote