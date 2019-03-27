Alberta election Day 9: March supporting GSAs in response to UCP education plan

On Day 9 of the Alberta election campaign, a protest and march in support of gay-straight alliances is set to take place in response to the United Conservative Party‘s education plan.

If elected, UCP Leader Jason Kenney says he would pull back on some protections for students who joined GSAs in schools.

Right now, schools by law must allow kids to set up the peer support groups and cannot tell parents if a child has joined. Kenney said a UCP government would allow teachers who felt a student’s health or safety was at risk to tell parents their child had joined.

The march on Wednesday begins at 6 p.m. at the Alberta Legislature, and will travel to the UCP Edmonton headquarters, according to the Facebook event for it.

As of Wednesday morning, more than 400 people said they were attending, and another 1,500 people were interested. The Facebook event was created by Leah Ward, the co-chair of the NDP’s gender and sexual diversity caucus.

Come to the Legislature building tomorrow at 6pm and march with us in support of #GSAs. Let's show all the #QueerKidsAB that we won't let Kenney take away their right to feel safe in their schools. #ableg #abvote #abpolihttps://t.co/Pec3Z2U9Wd pic.twitter.com/oWxjFWZv8Q — Leah Ward (@leahanneward) March 26, 2019

The Alberta Teachers’ Association president Greg Jeffery says the priorities of the UCP platform are misplaced and misguided, adding teachers do not want the responsibility of telling parents if children join a GSA.

NDP Leader Rachel Notley said Kenney’s GSA plan would put students at risk of cruel and hurtful consequences.

Kenney’s education plan would also focus more on math, reading and writing, and would make diploma exams be worth half a student’s final grade again — up from the current 30 per cent that it was switched to a few years ago.

Here’s where the leaders are Wednesday on the campaign trail:

United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney

Lac Ste. Anne County — Kenney to announce rural crime strategy. (11 a.m., Lewis Farms, 7402 Twp. 573)

Liberal Party Leader David Khan

Edmonton — Attends AUMA political panel (9:30 a.m., Edmonton Convention Centre, 9797 Jasper Ave.)

Edmonton — Electoral reform announcement (1:30 p.m., Federal Building Plaza, south end)

Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel

Edmonton — Announcement on diversification and how hockey pucks may prevent oil spills (10:30 a.m, Tiger Goldstick Park, 3910 – 103 Ave NW)

Edmonton — March for Gay-Straight Alliances (6 p.m., Alberta Legislature Building)

** As of publishing, the schedule for NDP Leader Rachel Notley had not yet been sent out. **

— With files from The Canadian Press