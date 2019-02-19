6 new provincial court judges appointed in Alberta

The Alberta government has appointed six new provincial court judges — four women and two men.

Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley said the new judges help address pressures in the court system.

“Throughout their careers, these six appointees have demonstrated a mastery of the law, a respect for the justice system and a commitment to improving the lives of Albertans,” Ganley said in a news release Tuesday.

The appointees include Kristin Ailsby in Lethbridge.

Gregory Stirling, Susan Pepper and Gay Binns will serve in Calgary.

Rhonda Tibbitt will hear cases in Edmonton and Greg Rice in Vermilion.

The government notes that of 33 provincial court judges appointed since 2015, two-thirds are women.

