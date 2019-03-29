Alberta election Day 11: Notley, Mandel making announcements in Edmonton area

On Day 11 of the Alberta election campaign, a few of the leaders will be making announcements in the Edmonton region.

NDP Leader Rachel Notley will be east of Edmonton in Sherwood Park, making an announcement and answering questions at a local coffee shop. The nature of the announcement is not known.

Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel will be in a newer neighbourhood in north Edmonton, where he will be announcing his plan to boost Alberta’s forestry industry by creating a technological research institute, changing the building code to allow for taller wood buildings, and investing in exports.

As of publishing, there was no scheduled release for United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney or Alberta Liberal Leader David Khan.

Where the leaders are Friday on the campaign trail:

NDP Leader Rachel Notley

SHERWOOD PARK — Announcement and scrum (10:30 a.m., Common Ground Community Cafe, 50 Brentwood Blvd.)

Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel

EDMONTON — Announcement on forestry industry (11:30 a.m., 5579 Schonsee Dr. NW.)

