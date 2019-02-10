Cardi B causes social media storm in her 2019 Grammys red carpet gown

Cardi B knows how to steal a red carpet.

The Money singer hit the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday in an outfit social media can’t stop talking about.

Decked out in a vintage Mugler couture gown from the designer’s fall 1995 collection (as seen here in Vogue), the rapper’s outfit was this year’s most-talked about fashion statement (so far).

The I Like It singer finished her look with large pearls around her neck and in her hair.

Her look was complete with a nude lipstick, full lashes and a mix of pink and purple eyeshadow.

She was also joined by her on-and-off partner Offset, and the two weren’t shy to engage in some PDA.

The signer is nominated for several Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Best Rap Album.

On social media, the rapper’s gown was a hit (and miss) and people weren’t afraid to guess her inspiration.

Now we know how Cardi B was inspired for that dress 😂 #Grammys #GrammyAwards pic.twitter.com/RbmdOW6voU — Shuj (@DrakesWriter1) February 11, 2019

IN LOVE with @iamcardib dress tonight just look at it pic.twitter.com/fxtu0jcm7f — kenna mae🌟 (@MakennaV_) February 11, 2019

Cardi B’s Birth of Venus dress is everything pic.twitter.com/o9ck3ZmSbC — Helen Murphy (@helenmurph) February 11, 2019

She put in her dress upside down. — Make Magic, Not War. Bitches. (@maveness) February 11, 2019

